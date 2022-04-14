Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,798 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,115,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,554 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 270,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.06. 7,046,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,756,868. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.16. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.