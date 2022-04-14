Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 499 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 85.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,333,000 after acquiring an additional 403,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,703,000 after acquiring an additional 352,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $54,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,338,000 after acquiring an additional 175,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.55. The stock had a trading volume of 373,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,132. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.78 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.09%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

