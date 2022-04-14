Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.45

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.45 and last traded at C$13.45, with a volume of 202955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.24.

A number of research firms have commented on AX.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.53.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.11, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.