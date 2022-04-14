Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Trading Down 0.4%

Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.10. 33,995 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 10,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARTAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

