Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $16.84 on Thursday. Asahi Kasei has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Asahi Kasei ( OTCMKTS:AHKSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asahi Kasei will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

