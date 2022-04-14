Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.05 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64.

