Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $90.41 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.12.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

