Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.92.

NYSE:MMC opened at $169.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.34. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.62 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.