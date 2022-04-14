Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 199 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $275.52 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $261.48 and a 12 month high of $327.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.35.

