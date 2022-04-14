Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 467 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,264 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $182.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.05. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.20.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

