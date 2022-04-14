Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Takes $211,000 Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $164.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

