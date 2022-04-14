Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASPN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ASPN traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.42. 198,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $878.04 million, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

