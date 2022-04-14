Associated British Foods (ABF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Associated British Foods (LON: ABF) recently:

4/14/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/11/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Associated British Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,700 ($35.18) to GBX 2,500 ($32.58). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/25/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/9/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/1/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($29.97) price target on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/23/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($29.32) price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,250 ($29.32) price target on the stock.

LON ABF traded up GBX 27.50 ($0.36) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,631.50 ($21.26). The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,684. Associated British Foods plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,462.50 ($19.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,477 ($32.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of £12.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,768.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,882.87.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

