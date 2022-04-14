AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives £102.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £104.32 ($135.94).

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £115 ($149.86) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.57) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($136.83) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($156.37) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($136.83) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON AZN traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) on Monday, reaching £105.36 ($137.29). The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,011. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,388.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,924.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 7,237 ($94.31) and a 1 year high of £110 ($143.34). The company has a market capitalization of £163.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,722.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.89) per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.