ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$49.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ACO.X. CSFB raised their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.50.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$45.02 on Wednesday. ATCO has a one year low of C$40.00 and a one year high of C$46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.87.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

