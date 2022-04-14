Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWET. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 57.7% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWET remained flat at $$9.82 during trading on Thursday. 720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,035. Athlon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.