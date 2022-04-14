Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) & SES AI (NYSE:SES) Head-To-Head Comparison

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

Get Atkore alerts:

This table compares Atkore and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 21.72% 92.67% 34.42% SES AI N/A N/A -4.16%

This table compares Atkore and SES AI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $2.93 billion 1.43 $587.86 million $14.80 6.29 SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atkore and SES AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 1 2 0 2.67 SES AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atkore presently has a consensus target price of $127.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.11%. Given Atkore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atkore is more favorable than SES AI.

Summary

Atkore beats SES AI on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc. manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, Calbond, and Calpipe brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

About SES AI (Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation is involved in the development and production of lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. SES AI Corporation, formerly known as Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.