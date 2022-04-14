AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.35.

T stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

