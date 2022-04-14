Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,910.13

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,910.13 ($24.89) and traded as high as GBX 1,990 ($25.93). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 1,985 ($25.87), with a volume of 22,604 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £359.79 million and a PE ratio of -240.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,916.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,455.95.

In other Audioboom Group news, insider Michael Tobin purchased 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,830 ($23.85) per share, with a total value of £14,914.50 ($19,435.11). Also, insider Brad Clarke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,722 ($22.44), for a total transaction of £344,400 ($448,788.12). Insiders acquired 5,690 shares of company stock worth $9,931,150 over the last quarter.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

