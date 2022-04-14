Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

AUGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Augmedix in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Shares of AUGX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,115. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Augmedix has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 659.07% and a negative net margin of 80.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Augmedix will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUGX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

