Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.20 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21). 49,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 331,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).
The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.43. The company has a market cap of £74.22 million and a P/E ratio of -53.33.
About Aura Energy
