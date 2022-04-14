Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) PT Raised to €95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aurubis from €78.00 ($84.78) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

AIAGY stock remained flat at $$57.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. Aurubis has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $63.50.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

