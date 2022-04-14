AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $21,482.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total transaction of $21,482.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,294,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,306,133.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.46. 584,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,643. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.80. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 699.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 73,677 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $3,450,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $1,280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.