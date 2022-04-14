Autonio Price Reaches $0.0205 on Top Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $148,841.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.59 or 0.07534547 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,960.03 or 0.99940789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00041479 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

