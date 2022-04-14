Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 12.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 338,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,440,000 after acquiring an additional 36,183 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 14.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.49. 896,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.26.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

