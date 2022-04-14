Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $31.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $18,618,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avantor by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Avantor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $248,301,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

