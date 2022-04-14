AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,730 ($48.61).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVV shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,550 ($46.26) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,750 ($48.87) to GBX 3,600 ($46.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($39.09) price target for the company.

LON:AVV traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,416 ($31.48). The company had a trading volume of 204,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,810. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,264 ($29.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,242 ($55.28). The firm has a market cap of £7.29 billion and a PE ratio of -191.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,539.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

