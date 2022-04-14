Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avista by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,653,000 after purchasing an additional 40,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avista by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,307,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Avista by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,293,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after buying an additional 66,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avista by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,336,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. Avista Co. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $63,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

