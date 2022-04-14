Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 836,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

