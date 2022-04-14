Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 428.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AYLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $107,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.09% and a negative net margin of 1,148.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

