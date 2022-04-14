Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) to announce $141.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Azenta’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.58 million. Azenta reported sales of $286.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Azenta will report full year sales of $588.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.70 million to $589.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $687.47 million, with estimates ranging from $684.94 million to $690.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Azenta.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on AZTA. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of AZTA traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 376,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.33. Azenta has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.69.

About Azenta (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azenta (AZTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.