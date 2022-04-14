B. Riley Cuts National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target to $5.00

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. The business’s revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.79%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 38.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

