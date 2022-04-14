B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 1,030.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RILYM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.13. 10,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,663. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.37 alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.