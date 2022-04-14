B. Riley Trims Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Target Price to $106.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $135.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SIMO. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $76.73 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $58.86 and a 12 month high of $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average is $76.38.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $181,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,805 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,741 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

