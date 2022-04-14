Balentine LLC Acquires New Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 125.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.97 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

