Balentine LLC Buys New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,158,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,794 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,153 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,176 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,427.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,855,000 after purchasing an additional 519,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.96.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $56.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.