Balentine LLC Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 693 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 26.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $268.93 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $252.60 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.