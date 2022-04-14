Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives $103.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.40. The stock had a trading volume of 34,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,829. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.50. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average is $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 63,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 175,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

