Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

BNDSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €0.73 ($0.79) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.09) to €0.90 ($0.98) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

BNDSF remained flat at $$0.79 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

