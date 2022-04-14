Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) Receives €3.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.94 ($4.28).

Several analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.35) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.90 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($5.73) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($6.79).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

