Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires New Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $242.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.27 and a 200-day moving average of $236.69. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

