Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 1,950 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 85.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after purchasing an additional 403,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,338,000 after buying an additional 175,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $212.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

