Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 1,640 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -190.15 and a beta of 1.02. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $42.04.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

