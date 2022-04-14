Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 888 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,261,000 after acquiring an additional 190,378 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,649,000 after acquiring an additional 92,876 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $248,203,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,140,000 after acquiring an additional 49,231 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $480.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $443.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.31. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $391.28 and a 52-week high of $490.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

