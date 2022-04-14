Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $373,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,039 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MasTec by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in MasTec by 113.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 49.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in MasTec by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ stock opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

