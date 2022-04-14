Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $233,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $156.23 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.69 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

