Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $333,000 Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 134,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Hormel Foods by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 571,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $53.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

