Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases Shares of 20,271 ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,095,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,184 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,119,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,850,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 918,030 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41,461,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,897,000 after acquiring an additional 847,953 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 813,899 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

ICL stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

