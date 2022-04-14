Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $225,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,919,000 after buying an additional 656,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.