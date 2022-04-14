Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $321,000 Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX opened at $71.39 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

